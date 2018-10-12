Reports claim that Devarajan committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a room at his house. While the investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind the death of Shankar IAS Academy head, reports claim that he committed suicide folloiwng personal reasons.

Shankar IAS Academy founder and CEO, Shankar Devarajan, was reportedly found dead at his home in Chennai’s Mylapore. The 45-year-old deceased was the founder of popular civil services coaching institute in Tamil Nadu. Reports claim that Devarajan committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a room at his house. While the investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind the death of Shankar IAS Academy head, reports claim that he committed suicide folloiwng personal reasons. Reports suggest that the incident took place on Thursday.

After the locals got to know about the incident, they rushed Shankar Devarajan to the Mylapore’s St. Isabel’s Hospital on late Thursday night. After reaching the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Later, his body was shifted to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem. Shankar Devarajan is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The following news comes out as a shocker to the students across the country. Shankar Devaranjan began the civil services coaching institute in 2014 in Anna Nagar, Chennai. It was said to be first of its kind that particularly aimed at training students for IAS and IPS exams.

Previously, the Shankar IAS Academy is known for producing thousands of IAS and IPS officers who are currently deployed in various states of the country.

