The 78-year-old OBC leader had joined the Congress Party and served as Textile Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

Ahmedabad: Former chief minister of Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela joined Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in presence of party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, reports said.

The 78-year-old OBC leader, had left the Congress before the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections after he and a few MLAs supporting him voted against Congress candidate Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha polls in a bid to help BJP nominee Balwantsinh Rajput. Since 2017, Vaghela hadn’t joined any political party.

The Kshatriya strongman had taken a plunge into active politics with the BJP. In 1995, Vaghela openly revolted against the BJP after the party took a decision to make Keshubhai Patel the chief minister of Gujarat instead of him. Vaghela hatched a conspiracy to split the BJP and managed to become the CM of the state in 1996 with outside support of the Congress.

Ahmedabad: Former Chief Minister of Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela joins Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in presence of party chief Sharad Pawar. pic.twitter.com/ey6O0mo9ig — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

Later, he joined the Congress Party and served as Textile Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

