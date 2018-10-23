Senior parliamentarian and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led central government over the ongoing CBI row. The NCP stalwart claimed that if the Modi government was effective, the country would have not been witnessing the bribery charges at the highest level in the CBI.

He further added that it has already been four years and one can’t see the changing there were promised in 2014. Applauding former PM Manmohan Singh, Pawar said that Singh always had best intentions and his efforts to lead a good government couldn’t be denied, however, the situation is way different today.

Attacking at Modi’s ministerial team, Pawar said that Modi’s cabinet does not have the capacity to deliver adding that the present government does only ‘Mann ki Baat’ and never responded to ‘Jann Ki Baat’.

Earlier in the day, CBI No. 2, Special Director Rakesh Asthana moved a petition in Delhi High Court demanding to revoke of the CBI’s FIR against him. His action came a day after, the agency filed an FIR against Asthana on the claims of a Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Sana. Reports suggest that the Asthana’s petition also seeks no coercive actions to be taken against him.

Hitting at the PM Modi-led BJP government over the Rafale fighter jet deal, Pawar asserted that the country needs a clarification from the Centra on how the price of one aircraft increased from Rs 570 crore to Rs 1,600 crore.

Reiterating his stance over the matter, Pawar said that there should be a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe. When asked about whether he feels there was any corruption in the matter, Pawar said that it would be better if the question should be asked from Rahul Gandhi as he has more information over the matter than him.

