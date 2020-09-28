Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence, Varsha bungalow. The meeting comes in the backdrop of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

The meeting lasted for around an hour. However, Pawar left without speaking to the media outside Varsha bungalow. Meanwhile, Fadnavis has said that “no political talks held during his meeting with Raut.”

Fadnavis told ANI that Sanjay Raut ji wanted to take his interview for Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, the meeting was held to discuss the same and he had put certain conditions, he wanted it to be published unedited. He said no political talks were held during the meeting.

The BJP leader said that his party did not have any discussion with the Shiv Sena to form the government. Fadnavis said that there was no discussion of the coalition, there was no need for it. He said that people were angry with the way this government was working, they were working as a strong opposition. He said that the day this government collapses, they would show how they would provide an alternative government. He added that they were not in a hurry to form the government.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that he met former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday to discuss certain issues and that both of them could have ideological differences but there was no enmity between them.

