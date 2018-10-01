NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday rejected the accusations claiming that he has been defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the controversial Rafale jet deal. While rejecting the charges, Pawar asserted that he hasn't supported Modi and would never do that.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday rejected the accusations claiming that he has been defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the controversial Rafale jet deal. While rejecting the charges, Pawar asserted that he hasn’t supported Modi and would never do that. Last week, Pawar welcomed a huge criticism from the several party leaders after he claimed that the people in India have no doubts about Modi’s intentions in the purchase of fighter jets from France. Following his remarks, NCP founder member Tariq Anwar and general secretary Munaf had left the party.

While shrugging off the flak drawn over his remark, Pawar questioned the ruling government over how the price of an aircraft increased from Rs 650 crore to Rs 1600 crore. He further asked the government to respond to the question in the parliament. He further reiterated the demand for an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Rafale deal. Pawar also asked the government to present the documents carrying the prices of 36 Rafale jet.

Interestingly, the NCP chief also maintained a distance from levelling any allegations on PM or anyone else, saying that till the time he doesn’t have any evidence he will not say anything.

His statements have surfaced at a time when a political vendetta is expanding among the ruling BJP and the Congress over the alleged Rafale scam.

The Congress recently launched a scathing attack at PM Modi over the deal and claimed that he is trying to form an alliance with the NCP for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

