Nationalist Party Chief (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who ruled out his candidature for PM said there was no dearth of good leaders in the country and the potential PM candidate should be chosen once the results are out as there were many deserving candidates in the party and hence it will be too early and unfair to give the name of the PM candidate.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in an interview junked the idea of Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s candidature as next Prime Minister while supporting other leaders like Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu or Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati for the post. Taking a jibe a Congress-led grand alliance, Pawar said there wasn’t any except for BJP-led grand alliance.

In an interview to Zee, Pawar said Mamata, Maya or Naidu were better options for PM candidate than Rahul Gandhi. Referring to 2004 elections, Pawar said there was no united front that time, and it was only after the elections were over that NCP merged with Congress. Hinting at his political ambitions, the NCP chief suggested that his party is likely to forge an alliance with NDA parties after elections. He said there were chances that some parties from NDA could merge with NCP after Lok Sabha polls.

Pawar, who ruled out his candidature for PM said there was no dearth of good leaders in the country and the potential PM candidate should be chosen once the results are out as there were many deserving candidates in the party and hence it will be too early and unfair to give the name of the PM candidate.

Pawar said his party will win manage great number with everyone’s support and it was imperative that all regional parties collaborate to manage stability with a strong backing.

Attacking opposition, Pawar said the DMK will never yield results in Uttar Pradesh. Likewise, SP too will fail in UP. His party along with the government in power will be focusing on a common minimum programme to provide an alternative to the country if voted to power, added Pawar. He also said that there was no united front when his party fought in 2004, , everyone fought individually, however, after the elections, there was one.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App