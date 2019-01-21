With the BJP taking a jibe at LJD leader Sharad Yadav's faux fas at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Opposition unity meet rally at Kolkata, Yadav on Monday said that it's laughable that the BJP is trying to create an issue out of his slip of tongue. While speaking at the rally, Yadav spoke about Bofors when he meat to say Rafale. It was only after TMC leader Derek O Brien walked up to him and pointed out the mistake that Yadav apologised and said "Rafale, Rafale, Rafale."

Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi teared into the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Opposition unity meet, taking a swipe at Sharad Yadav who repeatedly invoked Bofors scandal when he meant to talk about Rafale, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader on Monday said that it’s laughable that the BJP is trying to create an issue out of his slip of tongue.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said that he was actually quoting senior The Hindu journalist’s report on the Rafale deal while attacking the BJP saying that if they have started making issues out of slip of tongue, imagine how helpless they are.

During Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Kolkata where more than 20 national political leaders gathered including Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Sharad Yadav said that robbery was committed in the Bofors deal. After Yadav repeated the same for a couple of times, TMC leader Derek O Brien walked up to him and pointed out the mistake. Sharad Yadav, at the end of his speech, was profusely apologetic. “I beg your pardon, Rafale, Rafale, Rafale,” he said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking a piercing dig said that in Kolkata where Opposition leaders were talking about saving the country and the democracy, one leader reminded us Bofors scandal from the same platform.

