The head of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has tested positive for coronavirus. He was present on the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day of Bhoomi pujan.

The head of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has contracted coronavirus. He noticed that his breath was coming up short and was later positive for the virus. A group of doctors is watching over his health.

He was at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Temple, Ayodhya. There were more than 100 guests present at the ceremony. Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, talked with Dr Trehan of Medanta about immediate medical care for Das. He also had the District Magistrate of Mathura place Das under the finest medical care.

Das has many temples built in Ayodhya to his names, such as the Shri Char Dham temple, the Shri Rangnath temple, and the Ramayan Bhavan. He has been heavily involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement. In 2003, he was appointed as the head of a trust established by the Vidhva Hindu Parishad in 1993, named Ram Janmabhoomi Nyasa after the former leader Ramchandra Paramhans passed away. Afterwards, he has seemingly become the leader of the movement.

As per the CM office, CM Yogi has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nitya Gopaldas who has tested COVID19 positive. He has spoken to DM Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital.

