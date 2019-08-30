Mid-day meal Uttar Pradesh: In another shocking news from Uttar Pradesh, Dalit students have been made to eat alone after they were left-out by their upper caste classmates, who refused to share meals with them.

Mid-day meal Uttar Pradesh: When Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Yogi-Aditynatha government for its poor management of mid-day meals, the issue of impoverished meals for school children popped up with many condemning the Uttar Pradesh government for its careless handling of schemes like mid-day meal.

Soon after, state administration woke up and began its suspension spree including the termination of a poor cook who was only complying to orders, even when she was told to cook a meal out of half-kilo potatoes for the entire school.

The namak-roti mid-day meal controversy has not even simmered, that now another has cropped up, and this time its mid-day meal and caste discrimination. In another UP school from Ballia district, students from upper castes reportedly refused to share meals with their Dalit classmates.

यूपी के बलिया जिले के सरकारी स्कूल में दलित छात्रों को अलग बैठाकर भोजन कराने की खबर अति-दुःखद व अति-निन्दनीय। बीएसपी की माँग है कि ऐसे घिनौने जातिवादी भेदभाव के दोषियों के खिलाफ राज्य सरकार तुरन्त सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे ताकि दूसरों को इससे सबक मिले व इसकी पुनरावृति न हो। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 29, 2019

Apparently, these upper caste students are also carrying own plates to school given the administration avails same utensils to everyone in the school. Other than their adamancy to bring their own plates, they are also sitting in separate groups to avoid contact with Dalit kids.

The incident made headlines when BSP leader and former UP Chief Minister Mayawati acknowledged the discriminatory treatment meted out to Dalit children at the hands of their upper-caste batch mates. She called the incident heartbreaking and urged the administration to take strict action against untouchability perpetrators.

Following the social media uproar on the discriminatory treatment, District Magistrate Bhawani Singh Khangaraut inspected the school to corroborate if the reports were true. He found out that no such discriminatory incident ever surfaced between the upper caste and Dalit kids and added that the kids, contrary to the reports, asserted that the would all sit together and eat.

The official claimed that the kids also praised the quality of the food, though he underlined that a proper investigation was underway to look into all aspects related to the case. He said if any such instance of discrimination comes to the fore after the probe, strict action will be taken against those involved.

The caste roots in India are so deeply entrenched that it persists to dominate the social structure. Though one might say, it’s a thing of the past or something that is barely experienced in an urban setup, but the truth is, it exists and it’s everywhere, on the surface and beyond it. It exists, and high time that authorities acknowledge it too.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App