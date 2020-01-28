After the video of Sharjeel Imam, one of Shaheen Bagh protest organizers, delivering anti-national speech went viral, the Bihar police arrested him over sedition charges.

A Shaheen Bagh protest organizer, Sharjeel Imam was arrested on Tuesday in Bihar over sedition charges. Reports said he was held from Jehanabad after the sedition case was filed against him after a video clip of him went viral, in which, he was delivering an anti-national speech at Shaheen Bagh.

Although, the video clip that has been doing round the internet didn’t show his full speech but he can be clearly seen talking to separate the whole northeast from the rest of India. Sharjeel Imam was on a run and is also wanted in other states like Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier the day, the police had arrested 2 including his brothers during a widespread search. Reports said he was being grilled at Jehanabad’s Kako police station.

The Delhi Police, after the preliminary investigations, said Sharjeel made divisive speeches on twice, once in December at the Jamia Millia Islamia University when students were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December and the second time at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) which has been another hot spot for anti-CAA protests.

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Umesh Kumar had told the media that the divisive comments were made on January 16.

It has been around 45 days that people have been protesting at the Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh “peacefully” against the Amendments in the Citizenship Act (CAA) that have been brought in by the Modi government.

The government says CAA would welcome non-Muslim refugees who are living in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and will offer them the Indian citizenship. However, there has been no clarity and a big confusion over the bill. Critics have been looking at the big picture adding it up with NRC, claiming that the bill discriminates Muslims and violates the right to equality.

