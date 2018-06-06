Delhi Mahila Congress chief and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Sharmistha Mukherjee on Wednesday broke her silence on her father's accepting RSS' invitation to address its cadres. Disagreeing with her father's decision, Sharmistha Mukherjee hoped that Pranab Mukherjee realises how BJP dirty tricks department operates.

Congress leader and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Sharmistha Mukherjee on Wednesday expressed her disagreement on her father accepting RSS invitation to address RSS cadres. Sharmistha Mukherjee said that her father’s speech will be forgotten but visuals will remain and they will be circulated with fake statements. Pranab Mukherjee has already arrived in Nagpur for the two-day RSS event.

To express herself against her father’s decision to address RSS cadres in Nagpur, Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmistha Mukherjee took to Twitter and said, “Hope @CitiznMukherjee now realises from today’s incident, how BJP dirty tricks department operates. Even RSS wouldn’t believe that you are going to endorse its views in your speech. But the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain & those will be circulated with fake statements.”

“By going to Nagpur, you are giving BJP/RSS full handle 2 plant false stories, spread falls rumours as today and making it somewhat believable. And this is just the beginning!” Sharmistha Mukherjee said.

Earlier, the Congress party had also expressed its disagreement with Pranab Mukherjee accepting RSS event invitation and had asked him to reconsider his decision. Responding to him accepting RSS’ invitation, Pranab Mukherjee had said that he will speak only once and that too at the event. All those who are seeking answers from me will get there.

However, senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde while giving his response on former President Pranab Mukherjee accepting RSS’ invitation said that he is no way wrong in accepting the invitation of RSS event which is scheduled to take place on June 7, 2018.

Sushil Kumar Shinde said that Pranab Mukherjee is a secular person and a good thinker. Mukherjee’s views will always reflect a secular philosophy. The former president is a good thinker and speaking on RSS platform is very important, Shinde added.

