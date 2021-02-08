The Daily Guardian: After serving newspaper readers with impact-driven stories for years with our weekly newspaper The Sunday Guardian, iTV Network proudly launches ‘The Daily Guardian’- Sharpest Kid On The Block, to quench your thirst for quality journalism every day of the week. As the world grappled with Covid-19 pandemic and witnessed the shutting down of newspapers globally, it was the vision and confidence of ITV group’s managing director Kartikeya Sharma of a better future that translated into a daily newspaper.
On its path to become country’s finest daily newspaper, The Daily Guardian is led and supported by a incredible team of editors and contributing writers, which includes Professor Madhav Das Nalapat, Editorial Director, ITV Network, Joyeeta Basu, The Sunday Guardian Editor, Executive Editor Utpal Kumar and TSG Publisher Rakesh Sharma and others.
From latest updates, best of editorials on policy & politics, legal matters, defence, lifestyle & entertainment to guest columns from esteemed personalities like Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Daily Guardian endeavours to lead India towards becoming a soft superpower by giving a space to India’s finest minds to share their views on a multiplicity of issues..
Keeping in mind the changing landscape of the media industry and news in general, one can also access The Sunday Guardian and The Daily Guardian e-papers and get the latest copy with a touch and flick on your smartphone.
Live Updates
Key editorial team live at 7 pm
Join the key editorial team & contributors of The Sunday Guardian's Daily Edition- The Daily Guardian's launch in a 2 hour special broadcast, live 7 pm, only on NewsX!
iTV Network presents #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch. Join the key editorial team live 7 pm, only on NewsX! #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition @Priyascorner @eeta @MD_Nalapat@AshishSinghNews @Tarunnangia @Utpal_Kumar1@DailyGuardian1 https://t.co/7eAmjfYAoX pic.twitter.com/DiSHtmrOlF— NewsX (@NewsX) February 8, 2021
Key contributors of The Sunday Guardian's Daily Edition
Join the key editorial team & contributors of The Sunday Guardian's Daily Edition- The Daily Guardian's launch in a 2 hour special broadcast, live 7 pm, only on NewsX!
iTV Network presents #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch. Join the key editorial team live 7 pm, only on NewsX! #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition @Dhruv_CK @sumitp191 @CleoPaskal@HindolSengupta@SudeshBJP@itvnetworkin@DailyGuardian1https://t.co/7eAmjfYAoX pic.twitter.com/84YQ3ItGRQ— NewsX (@NewsX) February 8, 2021
Join Abhinandan Mishra at #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch
Join Abhinandan Mishra, Bureau Chief of The Sunday Guardian, live at 7 pm at the launch of #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch. Abhinandan has an experience of over 10 years in journalism and holds an expertise in political reporting and issues related to internal and external security.
iTV Network presents #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch. Join Abhinandan Mishra, Bureau Chief, TSG (@mishra_abhi) live at 7 pm, only on NewsX! #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition @itvnetworkin@DailyGuardian1https://t.co/7eAmjfYAoX pic.twitter.com/pUeJyjbTsL— NewsX (@NewsX) February 8, 2021
Join Utpal Kumar at #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch
Join Utpal Kumar, Executive Editor of The Sunday Guardian, live at 7 pm at the launch of #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch. Mr Kumar has over 16 years of experience in the field of journalism and has worked with many reputed media agencies of the country.
iTV Network presents #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch. Join Utpal Kumar, Executive Editor, TSG (@Utpal_Kumar1) live at 7 pm, only on NewsX! #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition @itvnetworkin@DailyGuardian1https://t.co/7eAmjfYAoX pic.twitter.com/8Jn4nJ8HUN— NewsX (@NewsX) February 8, 2021
Join Pankaj Vohra at #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch
Join Pankaj Vohra, Managing Editor, The Sunday Guardian, live at 7 pm at the launch of #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch. Mr Vohra has an extensive and illustrious experience of over 38 years and has keenly covered current and political news during his career.
iTV Network presents #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch. Join Pankaj Vohra, Managing Editor, TSG live at 7 pm, only on NewsX! #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition @itvnetworkin@DailyGuardian1https://t.co/7eAmjfYAoX pic.twitter.com/otbmqO0qSd— NewsX (@NewsX) February 8, 2021
Join Joyeeta Basu at #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch
Join Joyeeta Basu, The Sunday Guardian Editor, at the launch of #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch live today at 7 pm. She has been the editor of The Sunday Guardian since 2012 and was the part of the team that started the newspaper in January 2010.
iTV Network presents #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch. Join Joyeeta Basu, TSG Editor (@eeta) live at 7 pm, only on NewsX! #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition @itvnetworkin@DailyGuardian1https://t.co/7eAmjfYAoX pic.twitter.com/AN4Q1IpD6I— NewsX (@NewsX) February 8, 2021
Join Professor Madhav Das Nalapat at #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch
Join Professor Madhav Das Nalapat, Editorial Director of The Sunday Guardian at the launch of #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch live today at 7 pm, only on NewsX! Professor Nalapat writes extensively on security, policy, and international affairs.
iTV Network presents #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition Launch. Join Prof Madhav Das Nalapat, Editorial Director, TSG (@MD_Nalapat) live at 7 pm, only on NewsX! #TheSundayGuardian Daily Edition @itvnetworkin@DailyGuardian1https://t.co/7eAmjfYAoX pic.twitter.com/AjWsvtqBM8— NewsX (@NewsX) February 8, 2021
How to subscribe to The Sunday Guardian's Daily Edition- The Daily Guardian
Subscribe to the daily edition of The Sunday Guardian- The Daily Guardian by following these simple steps:
1. Call on 9911825289
OR
2. Write to tsg@itvnetwork.com
Check out the E-Paper here: https://epaper.thedailyguardian.com
The Daily Guardian mega physical newspaper launch live at 7 pm
Catch the mega physical newspaper launch of The Daily Guardian today on NewsX live at 7 pm. Joining us on the panel will be none other than the editorial team and contributors of The Daily Guardian.