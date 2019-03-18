Shashi Kapoor has always been a star-in-making as he continued to impress the audience with his acting. His tryst with acting began under his father Prithiviraj Kapoor and elder brother Raj Kapoor who taught him beyonf the nitty-gritty of acting. One of his first appearances in movies was as a child in his elder brother Raj Kapoor's 1951 Awara. For a few years Kapoor continued to act as a child actor and finally in 1961 Shashi debuted as male lead in Yash chopra's 1961 Dharmputra, though the movie didn't do well economically. But choosing Dharmaputra which was slightly off-mainstream content-wise in those days showed Shashi's acting prowess and love for the profession

Kapoor scion Shashi Kapoor, who passed away in 2017 after a prolonged battle with liver cirrhosis has his 81st birthday today. Kapoor rose to fame for his impeccable acting and chocolate boy looks. One of his popular hits Satyam Shivam Sundaram with Zeenat Aman was a blockbuster as his sizzling chemistry with his co-star Zeenat crated buzz among audience. The very reason why Shashi Kapoor is counted among Indian cinema’s romantic stars.

From Prithiviraj Kapoor to Shammi Kapoor, eyey Kapoor has his charm. Be it Raj Kapoor’s mera joota hai Japani or Shammi Kapoor’s Yahoo, Kapoors are known for immortalising music. While on the other hand, Rishi Kapoor managed to awe girls with his sharp looks as the Kapoor chap set the chocolate boy benchmark in Indian Cinema. In fact, Kapoor family has its roots in Indian cinema as the legendary Prithiviraj Kapoor who laid foundation of Kapoor clan was part of India’s first black-and-white digitally coloured movie, Mughal-e-Azam.

T 2177 – Shashi Kapoor birthday tomorrow 18th Mar .. !! Wishes for happiness and good health ..what times together ! pic.twitter.com/PB0IkrNYEj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2016

On the late actor’s 81st birthday today, let’s revisit his initial days as an actor. Kapoor was more than just a romantic face as his looks and impressive persona would make not just girls but everyone around fall head over heels for him. Unlike his brother Shammi, who was popular for his wild and carefree acting, Shashi was more elegant and smooth in his acting approach.

There was a subtlety in the way Shashi projected a narrative. His approach to romance was more muted in its essence, though sometimes he did have to go unnoticed for his not-so-over the top charm. The reason why he’s also referred to as the most underrated Kapoor star.

Shashi Kapoor has always been a star-in-making as he continued to impress the audience with his acting. His tryst with acting began under his father Prithiviraj Kapoor and elder brother Raj Kapoor who taught him beyond the nitty-gritty of acting. One of his first appearances in movies was as a child in his elder brother Raj Kapoor’s 1951 movie, Awara.

For a few years Kapoor continued to act as a child actor and finally in 1961 Shashi debuted as male lead in Yash chopra’s 1961 Dharmputra, though the movie didn’t do well economically. But choosing Dharmaputra which was slightly off-mainstream content-wise in those days showed Shashi’s acting prowess and love for the profession.

In an interview Shashi explained how producers won’t sign him because of his choice of roles as they considered him a jinx and that he won’t survive in the industry. With many flops and jinx criticism, somebody else in Shashi’s place might have returned but the man didn’t do so as he chose to stuck to his roots. Finally with Jab Jab Phool Khile Shashi’s acting career bloomed too and gave him the much needed hit of his career.

