Shashi Panja Responds To Kolkata Doctor Protest: “We Are Waiting For Justice”| NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja has addressed the escalating turmoil in Kolkata following the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Her comments come as the city is gripped by protests demanding accountability and justice.

Minister Shashi Panja Criticizes CBI’s Handling of the Case

Minister Shashi Panja has voiced strong criticism of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) approach to the high-profile case. She accuses the CBI of “digressing from the main issue” and emphasizes the urgent need to identify the perpetrators. “We are waiting to ascertain who the culprits are,” Panja asserted, highlighting the necessity for a focused and transparent investigation.

Defending Kolkata’s Safety Record Amidst Criticism

Amidst growing concerns about safety, Panja defended Kolkata’s safety credentials, reminding that the city had been recognized as the “safest city” for three consecutive years. She urged that the current investigation should not be overshadowed by political debates or criticisms. “We must not compromise with the investigation,” Panja said, reinforcing the need for an unbiased search for truth rather than succumbing to political pressures.

Protest Escalates: Clashes and Vandalism in Kolkata

The protest, led by the Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj, aimed to call for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the ongoing allegations. The demonstration rapidly descended into chaos, with protesters clashing with police, breaching barricades, and engaging in stone-throwing. The Kolkata Police responded with lathi charges to disperse the crowd, and the state government declared the protest “illegal and unauthorized,” leading to increased security measures across the city.

Panja alleged that the protest had been infiltrated by political elements, including BJP carders, rather than being driven solely by medical students. She criticized the involvement of “micreants” and claimed that genuine students would not resort to vandalism. Panja emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution and patience in the pursuit of justice.

Panja Commends NewsX’s Initiative on Sexual Predators

West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister also commended the media outlet’s initiative to study sexual predators in India. She recognized the importance of such efforts in addressing critical issues related to sexual violence and ensuring comprehensive reporting on these matters.

Latest Update on Kolkata Rape and Murder Case

In the latest development, authorities have identified the key suspects in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case, and arrests have been made. The investigation has revealed critical evidence linking the suspects to the crime. The CBI has announced that it is working to gather more information and is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice. As the probe continues, the public and officials await further updates on the progress and resolution of this high-profile case.

