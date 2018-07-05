Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was granted anticipatory bail by Patiala High Court on Thursday morning, July 4. Tharoor has been granted interim bail on the surety of Rs 1 lakh and is not allowed to leave the country without prior permission from the court.

Responding to the allegations, Tharoor had said that the charges were 'preposterous and baseless' and a product of a 'malicious and vindictive campaign' against him

Patiala High Court on Thursday morning, July 4, granted anticipatory bail to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar death case. He has been granted bail on the surety of Rs 1 lakh and is not allowed to leave the country without prior permission from the court. Kerala MP had moved for interim bail at a Delhi court after the Delhi Police made him an accused in his wife’s death. He has been booked under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Wednesday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiring into his wife’s death case had opposed the bail. However, the order was reserved by the Patiala High Court. The court had issued summons to Tharoor in June and had asked him to appear in the court on July 7.

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. He has been granted anticipatory bail by Delhi's Patiala House Court. — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi's Patiala House Court grants anticipatory bail to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor pic.twitter.com/ngkWPpYmUo — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

There is nothing for Shashi Tharoor to celebrate. He is not in Tihar jail, he can sit with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, they are also bail-wallas: Subramanian Swamy to ANI on Shashi Tharoor getting anticipatory bail in #SunandaPushkar death case pic.twitter.com/RgsuO7XxNR — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

Yes, he can't go out of the country and see all his girlfriends in various parts of the world: Subramanian Swamy to ANI on a Delhi Court directing Shashi Tharoor not to travel abroad without prior permission of the court #SunandaPushkar pic.twitter.com/UY4dYEIggz — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

In May this year, the Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in the case of Sunanda Pushkar’s death, in which Tharoor was charged with abetting suicide.

The chargesheet was filed after more than 4 years of his wife’s demise, who was found dead in a five-star hotel in January 2014 in Delhi. Responding to the allegations, Tharoor had said that the charges were ‘preposterous and baseless’ and a product of a ‘malicious and vindictive campaign’ against him.

Appearing for Tharoor, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court that since Tharoor was not arrested before the chargesheet was filed, he should be protected from arrest.

