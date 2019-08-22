After a week the Calcutta High Court decides on Shashi Tharoor's case, the court stays the arrest warrant against the congress leader.

The Calcutta High Court has stayed the arrest warrant issued against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor of the Congress. The stay was granted in connection with a case filed against Tharoor by an advocate in West Bengal for his remark made in 2018 where he said the BJP will make India a Hindu Pakistan. The case is being heard by a local court which issued the arrest warrant as the MP and his advocate failed to appear. Now, the Calcutta High Court has asked the MP to appear before it on September 24.

A report said advocate Sumeet Chowdhury, who had filed the case against Shashi Tharoor, said the Congress MP and his advocate didn’t appear in court on dates set by the court in Bankshall Street following which the arrest warrant was issued. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, many Congress and BJP leaders made sensational comments against each other. Shashi Tharoor was one of them and had said if the BJP won the 2019 elections, it would lead to the creation of a Hindu Pakistan. During his rallies in the state, the Thiruvananthapuram MP claimed the BJP will overhaul the Constitution if it came to power and thus threaten the minorities in the country.

Apart from Shashi Tharoor, many leaders had spoken against the BJP, Ghulam Nabi Azad had said the Indian Army is not killing the terrorist they are targetting the civilians as BJP instructed them.

After Tharoor’s speech on Thiruvananthapuram, the Congress leader tried to defend himself and reframed his sentence. He took it to facebook and wrote, the idea of Hindu Rashtra was nothing but the mirror image of Pakistan. The leader received the support from other party leaders like Randeep Surjewala. Randeep Surjewala said that BJP had created an atmosphere of bigotry, division, intolerance, hatred, and polarisation.

