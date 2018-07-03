Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday, July 3, moved to a Delhi court to seek an anticipatory bail in Sunanda Pushkar death case. He was summoned by the trial court as an accused in the death case of his wife. Taking note of it, the Patiala House court said it will take up the matter at 10:00 tomorrow.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday, July 3, sought anticipatory bail in connection with his wife Sunanda Pushkar death case from a Delhi court. Taking note of it, the Patiala House court said it will take up the matter at 10:00 tomorrow. The Kerala MP was previously summoned as an accused in her wife’s death case. He is charged with encouraging the suicide of his wife and subjecting to cruelly, though he has maintained that charges against him are baseless and has dismissed the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police as ‘preposterous’.

