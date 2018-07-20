Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor retorted to Union Minister Piyush Goyal through a Twitter post. In his Tweet, Congress leader said that Piyush Goyal's remark explained why BJP keeps misinterpreting and distorting his words. Earlier, BJP leader Piyush Goyal had said that he doesn't understand Shashi Tharoor's foreign English accent.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor hit back on Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal through a Tweet. On Thursday, during a debate in Lok Sabha, Piyush Goyal had said that he doesn’t understand Shashi Tharoor’s foreign accent. Speaking on the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, Shashi Tharoor had slammed the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government saying there was a ‘significant gap’ between government’s rhetoric and action.

Shashi Tharoor had also said that businessman Nirav Modi, who flew away with unpaid loans worth rupees thousands of crores, was photographed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Davos. Responding to the Congress leader’s statement, Piyush Goyal had said that he does not understand Shashi Tharoor’s English and foreign accent.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s statement was condemned by RSP member NK Premachandran. In defence of Congress leader, NK Premachandran said that “It is not fair on the part of the minister” to make such personal remarks.

Later the day, Shashi Tharoor retorted saying Piyush Goyal’s remark explained why BJP keeps misinterpreting and distorting his words.

Interesting to see that @PiyushGoyal says he can't understand my words: https://t.co/nuhwitAA6V That explains why his Party keeps misinterpreting & distorting them! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 19, 2018

