Shashi Tharoor praises Imran Khan for Tipu Sultan tweet, Ram Madhav says Congress leader has great love for neighbours, abuses for Indian leaders: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for showering praise on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who remembered Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary on May 4. BJP leader said that Tharoor’s love for the neighbours and hate for country’s leaders is very well known.

Accusing Congress leader of hurling choicest abuses on BJP leaders, Madhav said that Tharoor has a great love for people across the border, referring to PM Khan. Madhav asked Congress leader to give it a thought whether he is doing right or wrong.

One thing i personally know about @imranKhanPTI is that his interest in the shared history of the Indian subcontinent is genuine & far-reaching. He read; he cares. It is disappointing, though, that it took a Pakistani leader to remember a great Indian hero on his punyathithi. https://t.co/kWIySEQcJM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 6, 2019

Earlier, Tharoor had praised PM Khan in a tweet. He said that one thing he personally knows about Pakistan PM is that his interest in the shared history of the Indian subcontinent is genuine and far-reaching. The former diplomat had sais that PM Khan reads and cares about the history of the subcontinent.

Today 4th May is the death anniversary of Tipu Sultan – a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 4, 2019

Congress leader also expressed his unhappiness, saying it took a Pakistani leader to remember a great Indian hero on his death anniversary.

On last Saturday, Pakistan PM in a tweet had said that May 4 is the death anniversary of Tipu Sultan, a man Khan admired because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement.

Meanwhile, commenting on the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, BJP general secretary that the saffron party would be able to do good as it has done in the last election. He added that based on the ground reports from workers, the BJP and its allies would form the government in the Centre.

He also attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for allegedly nurturing his ambition of being the kingmaker in the state.

#WATCH Ram Madhav, BJP: Based on the ground report that we get from our cadres, BJP will be able to do as good as it has done in 2014 if not better. And together with NDA we will be having a good majority to run another stable govt. pic.twitter.com/P3gadxSmjJ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019

Cautioning Telangana Rashtra Samithi for saying the party and CM Rao’s son would be kingmakers, Madhav said that he wanted to tell them that BJP already has the king so they do not need kingmakers now, apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

