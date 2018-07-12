Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday targetted BJP for its Hindutva ideology. At an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor said that BJP is trying to change the Constitution, which will lead to the creation of Hindu Pakistan, where the rights of minorities will not be respected.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday launched a scattering attack on BJP for its Hindutva ideology. Shashi Tharoor said if the saffron party wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it will lead to the creation of Hindu Pakistan. At an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Congressman said that BJP is trying to write a new Constitution, which will pave the way for a nation, like Pakistan. They don’t respect the right of minorities and we don’t want this in our country.

“If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha our democratic constitution as we understand it will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the Constitution of India and write a new one,” reported ANI.

In his speech, Shashi Tharoor said that the new country will be enshrined principles of Hindu Rashtra, that may remove equality for minorities and create a Hindu Pakistan and that isn’t what Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and great heroes of freedom struggle fought for.

Responding on Shashi Tharoor’s comments BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his leader’s remarks. He added that Congress was responsible for the creation of Pakistan. Just because of Congress’ ambitions yet again the party has gone ahead to demean India and defame Hindus of India.

In a tweet, BJP spokesperson called Congress shameless and said that they don’t lose any opportunity to demean India and defame Hindus.

MR Sashi Tharoor says India will become “Hindu-Pakistan” if BJP returns to power in 2019!

Shameless @INCIndia doesn’t lose any opportunity to demean India & defame the Hindus!

