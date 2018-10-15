Shashi Tharoor on Ram Temple: He added that a good Hindu would never ever want to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by demolishing Muslim's place of worship. The folloiwng remarks were made by Shashi Tharoor while he was addressing a literature festival in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his out fo the world English, courted a controversy on Monday after he claimed that no good Hindu would want the Ram Temple to be constructed. He added that a good Hindu would never ever want to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by demolishing Muslim’s place of worship. The folloiwng remarks were made by Shashi Tharoor while he was addressing a literature festival in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Addressing the event, the Congress leader further unleashed a scathing attack on BJP and claimed that the party will surely in communal polarisation ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

While speaking at the event in Chennai, Shashi Tharoor said that in the coming times the country will be witnessing some unpleasantnesses there has been a correlation between the elections and the rise in religious riots. Addressing the gathering, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor further expressed his concerns over undermining 0f several religious institutions. He added that its time when Congress is ready to accept the mistakes it did during its ruling.

Speaking at The Hindu Lit for Life festival 2018, Shahi Tharoor said that on the topic of religion and Hinduism, he thinks Indians will have to brace themselves for more unpleasantness in the coming months and after the next elections there will have to be a process of healing and reaching out to the marginalised communities.

However, Union minister Prakash Javadekar criticised Tharoor over his remarks that Hindus don’t want a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Expressing his astonishment, Javadekar said this could be a view of Tharoor or Rahul Gandhi, not the people of India and this shows how cutoff they are from reality and how they only become Hindu during elections.

Amid the brouhaha, Shashi Tharoor issued a clarification over his statement and blamed the media for distorting his speech. Condemning the “malicious distortion” of his words by some media in the service of political masters, The author and Lok Sabha MP said most Hindus would want a temple at what they believe to be Ram’s birthplace, but no good Hindu would want it to be built by destroying another’s place of worship.

I was asked for my personal opinion at a literary festival & gave it as such. I am not a Spokesperson for my party & did not claim to be speaking for @incindia. https://t.co/aKeJvdLoqG — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 15, 2018

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram is a prime accused in a case related to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. According to reports, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of Tharoor’s anticipatory bail granted by a trial court in the controversial Sunanda Pushkar death case. Sunanda was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in New Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel, as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

