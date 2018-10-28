Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recalled an extraordinary metaphor that was expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist. Tharoor, who is known for his 'high-vocab' attacks, compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a scorpion who is sitting on a Shivling. Quoting the RSS source, Tharoor further added that PM Modi can neither be removed with bare hands nor by using a chappal (slippers).

With five states set to go to assembly elections this year and Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held next year, both the BJP and Congress are devising new strategies and taking up new issues on a daily basis to attack each other. Speaking at the Bengaluru Literature Festival, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday recalled an extraordinary metaphor that was expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist. Tharoor, who is known for his ‘high-vocab’ attacks, compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a scorpion who is sitting on a Shivling-the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Quoting the RSS source, Tharoor further added that PM Modi can neither be removed with bare hands nor by using a chappal (slippers).

The following remarks were from a story on Narendra Modi that was published by Caravan magazine in 2012. The 7-page story was titled as The Emperor Uncrowned and the controversial quote by an RSS leader appeared at the end of the story. Earlier, the Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP had also criticised PM Modi in his book, The Paradoxical Prime Minister. During his recent media address, Tharoor said that the only way India can protect its democracy and pluralist way of life is by removing Modi from the post of Prime Minister.Hhe added that if he comes back to power, his ‘Modi-fication’ of India will be ‘irreversible’.

In his book, Tharoor expressed his version for ‘new India’. He said that the new India should be the one where people do not get lynched over the food they eat. Soon after the comments surfaced, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Congress and further sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH Shashi Tharoor in Bengaluru, says, "There's an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist, that, "Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling, you can't remove him with your hand & you cannot hit it with a chappal either."(27.10) pic.twitter.com/E6At7WrCG5 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018

Recently, Shashi Tharoor courted a controversy while he was speaking on Ram temple issue. Addressing The Hindu Lit For Life Dialogue 2018, Shashi Tharoor said that no good Hindu wants to worship at a temple by razing a mosque down.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More