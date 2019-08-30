Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor took up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's language challenge. The Congress lawmaker supported the Prime Minister's idea and tweeted, he will post a word daily in English, Hindi and Malayalam.

While inaugurating the Manorama New Conclave via video conference PM Narendra Modi said, he wants to give a suggestion, which is to use the power of language to unite our country. PM Modi requested media to play the role of a bridge and help people to speak a different language.

The Prime Minister also gave a suggestion, where he said, if a person tries to learn one word every day in 10-12 different languages spoken across the country, he will be able to learn 300 words in a year.

After the Prime Minister shared his suggestion to prevent the Hindi dominance in the country, Thiruvananthapuram lawmaker Shashi Tharoor responded to his idea and tweeted, he welcomes the idea which will help the departure from Hindi dominance and will take up the Language Challenge. The senior Congress leader added, he will tweet a word daily in English, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Ok here’s part of my #LanguageChallenge: there are often better options for a particular word. Pluralism is better translated in Malayalam as ബഹുസ്വരത (bahuswarata, many voices) than as ബഹുവചനം (many things). — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 30, 2019

Congress MP Tharoor took the challenge with using the word Pluralism and then added the Hindi and Malayalam translations of the word.

Shashi Tharoor is a three-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram constituency. In his official website, he described himself as a person who was a pioneer in using social media platform as a medium of political interaction. He was the most-followed politician of India till 2013, which has been overtaken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that year.

