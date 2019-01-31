Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor today again took on the BJP attacking them over the alleged Hindutva push of the saffron party. Tharoor, in a tweet, taking a veiled swipe at BJP said that the Hindi, Hindu and Hindutva ideology is dividing the country.

Tharoor’s Tweet came in response to actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub tweet narrating an incident from Mumbai Airport where an immigration officer refused to allow an Indian student to pass because he could not speak Hindi. (NewsX cannot verify the claims made by the actor in his tweet). Actor Zeeshan is known for his role as Arun “Chintu” Kumar Singh, in the film Tanu Weds Manu.

This “Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva” ideology is dividing our country. We need unity, not uniformity. https://t.co/m6t2xE2sh7 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 31, 2019

Tharoor has courted controversy quite often with his stinging Tweets on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Over the Yogi Adityanath’s holy dip, Tharoor had said that BJP wants to clean Ganga and also wants to wash sins there, adding that everybody is naked in the Sangam, prompting several BJP leaders trade barbs with him.

Union Minister Smriti Irani asked Tharoor to clarify if Congress President Rahul Gandhi wore Janeu, the sacred Hindu thread, strategically, during the elections.

It all started when Yogi Adityanath shifted his cabinet meeting from state capital Lucknow to the Kumbh on Tuesday and snowballed into a political controversy after CM Yogi followed it up with a dip in the Sangam or the holy confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

