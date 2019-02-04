Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will face the trail in the Sunanda Pushkar death case from February 21, 2019. Shahi Tharoor has been charged will allegations under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 498-A and 306. The Thiruvananthapuram MP was granted regular bail last year after several rounds of the trail.

In the Sunanda Pushkar death case, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will face the trail from February 21, 2019, for abetment to suicide. The Patiala House Court today dismissed the plea by BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy seeking to assist the court in the high profile death case. According to the reports, the Shahi Tharoor has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide). The Thiruvananthapuram MP was granted regular bail last year after several rounds of the trail.

According to the police reports, Sunanda Pushkar was found dead inside a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram on January 17, 2014. The reports claim that Sunanda Pushkar and her husband Shahi Tharoor were staying in the hotel as their bungalow was under renovation at the time of the incident.

Last year, in May 2018, the Delhi Police charged Shashi Tharoor with abetment to suicide and had filed a 3000-page chargesheet. Shashi Tharoor had described the chargesheet as preposterous, means ridiculous. “No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part,” he said.

