Shashi Tharoor vs Kummanam Rajasekharan from Thiruvananthapuram in Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress leader says fight between parties, not individual: Member of Parliament and Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that he has no personal bitterness with ex-Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, who would be fighting against Tharoor in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Tharoor said that his fight in 2019 Lok Sabha elections is between parties, not against an individual.

After reports surfaced about Rajasekharan’s contest against Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram, Congress leader said that his rival contestant has been kind enough to come to his son’s wedding reception.

Tharoor, who is also the former diplomat, is sitting parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Earlier, Rajasekharan resigned on Friday after serving Mizoram as a Governor for nine months. President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted his resignation. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has been given additional charge of Mizoram.

After is resign, Rajasekharan said that he resigned as the party wanted to see him in Kerala.

In the last parliament election, BJP had fielded former union minister O Rajagopal against Tharoor. He got 2,82,336 votes while winning candidate Tharoor secured 2,97,806 votes.

S Tharoor on reports that ex-Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan will contest against him:Not seeing this as fight against individual rather against party. As far as Mr Rajasekharan is concerned,he's been kind enough to come to my son's wedding reception,no personal bitterness pic.twitter.com/J6BiFsGjau — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2019

