Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday come out in support of India playing against Pakistan in the 2019 ICC World Cup, saying that forfeiting match would be worse than surrender as it would be “defeat without a fight.” Reminding the 1999 World Cup when India took on Pakistan at the heights of Kargil War, Tharoor said that cancelling the match that was 3 months away was an attempt by the saffron party to divert attention from “inefficient handling of the situation through gesture politics.”

India is scheduled to play against Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford but after the Pulwama terror attack, several cricketers and politicians called for the match to be forfeited including cricketer Harbhajan Singh who clearly said India should not play its longtime rival in Manchester. While many state cricket associations have removed photos and portraits of Pakistani cricketers, the BCCI is set to take a decision on the same today.

Reminder: at the height of the 1999 Kargil War, India played Pakistan in the cricket World Cup, & won. To forfeit the match this year would not just cost two points: it would be worse than surrender, since it would be defeat without a fight. https://t.co/RDgn7VEB5r — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 22, 2019

Our government did not even declare national mourning wants to cancel a match 3 months from now? Is that a serious response to 40 lives taken in cold blood? BJP wants2divert attn from its own fecklessness&inept handling of the crisis.We need effective action, not gesture politics https://t.co/KJZjAVDX72 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 22, 2019

Meanwhile, there are reports about the interim president of BCCI writing to ICC chief Shashank Manohar to keep Pakistan away from the World Cup. Worth mentioning is the history between the 2 teams at the international level, while Pakistan and India have both won the World Cup, India has never lost to its rival in the one-day format of the global tournament. Therefore, forfeiting the match would not only give the arch rivals 2 crucial points in the World Cup, but it’ll also change the record forever.

