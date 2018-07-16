Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's 'Hindu Pakistan' remark seems to have been escalated with reports claiming that the BJP workers unleashed an attack on Tharoor's party office in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. He further asked if this is what the government wants in the country. Hitting out at the Hindu ideology, Shashi Tharoor said that this is not the Hinduism he knows of.

The controversy surrounding Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s ‘Hindu Pakistan’ remark seems to have been escalated with reports claiming that the BJP workers unleashed an attack on Tharoor’s party office in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Slamming BJP over the incident, Shashi Tharoor said that the people who had come to the office with their problems were scared away by the workers. He further asked if this is what the government wants in the country. Hitting out at the Hindu ideology, Shashi Tharoor said that this is not the Hinduism he knows of.

As per reports, the attack was taken out by a group of activists belonging to Bhartiya Yuva Morcha (BYM) on Monday noon while they were protesting against Congress MP’s Hindu Pakistan remark. Apart from vandalising the office, the workers poured black oil on the entrance of the office and further put out a board reading ‘Tharoor’s Pakistan office’. The activists also destroyed the original signboard outside the office.

People had come with their concerns but you scared them away from here. Is this what we want in our country? I am asking as a citizen, not as an MP. This is not the Hinduism that I know of: Shashi Tharoor on his office attacked allegedly by BJP workers in Kerala's Trivandrum pic.twitter.com/KCn06svTZg — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

Reports suggest that soon after the locals had informed police about the incident, the accused fled the crime spot. Taking cognizance of the complaints, the investigating police have registered a case against a group of unidentified men for attacking Tharoor’s office.

Slamming the opposition over the attack, Ramesh Chennithala said that attack has exposed the true face of BJP.

The following row erupted after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that if BJP is able to repeat its 2014 win then India will become Hindu Pakistan. After the following remark was highlighted, BJP slammed the leader and further sought an unconditional apology.

Commenting the BJP seeking an apology, Tharoor said that he stated what BJP/RSS had put on record. He further added that BJP/RSS had gone on record with their Hindu Rashtra ideology and he was just repeating their comments.

