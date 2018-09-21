Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. He took to Twitter and called the duo one-man show and two men army. In a series of tweets, he also accused the BJP of tampering for winning elections. His remark comes days after some media reports suggested that BJP will field Sushil Modi from Patna Sahib seat in next general elections.

Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. He took to Twitter and called the duo one-man show and two men army. In a series of tweets, he also accused the BJP of tampering for winning elections. In reference to Amit Shah’s recent statement that BJP will rule the country for 50 years, he said it displayed arrogance and extraordinary confidence of the ruling party.

He tweeted. “seriousness & exceptional maturity & understanding of the subject on one hand & our “One man show & Two men army” still stay in their arrogance and extraordinary overconfidence, displayed once again in the form of “Ruling India for next 50 years”. Is it because of …”

Hope the people will decide in favour of the nation, he said while expressing his thoughts on 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Calling Samajwadi Party chief a bright star of politics, he said Akhilesh Yadav took two steps backward for a grand coalatiom in Uttar Pradesh for next general elections.

“In the era of arrogant politics (Some of our people of ruling party), I see a bright star following accommodative politics. Akhilesh Yadav stating that “He shall take two steps backward for a grand coalition in UP”. A young politician displays tremendous conviction, courage,” tweeted MP from Patna Sahib in praise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

His remark comes days after some media reports suggested that BJP will field Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi from Patna Sahib seat in next Lok Sabha polls. The reports added that Shatrughan Sinha will not get BJP’s ticket for his anti-party statements on various issues.

