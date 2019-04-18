Shatrughan Sinha campaigns Samajwadi Party nominee Poonam Sinha, Congress candidate cries foul

Tensions rose in the Congress camp on Thursday after actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who had recently dumped BJP to join the grand-old-party, participated in a roadshow in support of Samajwadi Party candidate and his wife Poonam Sinha. Congress supporters in Lucknow expressed surprise over his move to join the SP rally instead of supporting his party candidate. Reacting to the Congress candidate’s remark that Sinha shouldn’t have campaigned for an opposing candidate, the Bollywood actor said that it’s his duty as head of the family and a husband to support his family.

Shatrughan Sinha, Congress on reported comments of Congress candidate from Lucknow, Pramod Krishnam that Sinha should not campaign for a candidate from an opposing party: It is my duty as the head of the family and a husband to support my family. pic.twitter.com/3pW1nsCfrS — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Sinha’s rally was organized after she filed her nomination from Lucknow on Thursday, just hours before Congress candidate from Lucknow, self-styled spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam had urged party cadres to join him in his nomination yatra to Salampur House in the Uttar Pradesh capital. The SP-BSP-RLD combine had picked Poonam Sinha as its candidate from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency, a day after she joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party MP Dimple Yadav on Tuesday.

नामांकन रैली 18 अप्रैल, 2019

सुबह 10 बजे

स्थान : सलेमपुर हाऊस, लखनऊ आप सभी समर्थकों और प्रियजनों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लखनऊ स्थित प्रदेश कांग्रेस कार्यालय पहुँच कर इस धर्मयुद्ध में मेरा साथ दीजिए। आपकी उपस्थिति प्रार्थनीय है! pic.twitter.com/Kg2U6TlUs7 — Office Of Acharay Pramod Krishnam (@AcharyaJiOffice) April 18, 2019

Besides the actor, Dimple Yadav and other senior members of the Samajwadi Party were also present at the roadshow. She will contest against BJP’s Rajnath Singh from the Lucknow seat. Sinha exuded confidence she would win from Lucknow, saying her party has done a lot of good work and has the blessings of the people.

Shatrughan Sinha, on the other hand, had joined Congress last week after quitting BJP, his party of nearly three decades. He will contest from the prestigious Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Bihar against BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad. Congress had picked Krishnam as its Lucknow candidate on the same day as Poonam Sinha joined the Samajwadi Party. Krishnam, who runs an ashram in Sambhal, had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in a Congress ticket. He had finished fifth in the elections.

