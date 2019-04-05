Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha who has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi ample of times over his administrial workings has once again taken a jibe against him. On April 5, 2019, Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter and mentioned that PM Modi's promises had been vague whereas Rahul Gandhi had always proven his worth.

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha will be inducted into Congress on April 6, 2019. A day before he has lashed out in a tweet. In the Twitter post, former BJP leader wrote that all his promises turned out to be vague and fake (khokhla & dhakoslas) and had fallen flat. Whereas, Rahul Gandhi had done what he promised. Shatrughan Sinha has several times criticised Prime Minister Modi over his administrial work.

Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha will be contesting against Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency. He will be the party candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

Sirji! All your promises have turned out to be 'khokhla' & 'dhakoslas' and have fallen flat.

Whereas, @RahulGandhi does what he says. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 5, 2019

This is not the first time that he has expressed his anger over Prime Minister Modi. Earlier to this, he had taken a dig at him in a cryptic tweet. He wrote that PM Modi might be having many admirers but he won’t be one of them. He further added that the nation respects him but his leadership credibility & trust factor lacks.

In a series of tweets, Shatrughan Sinha continued with his rants and taunts for PM Modi.

Sir, the Nation respects you, but the only thing the leadership lacks is credibility & trust factor. "Leadership jo kar rahi hai or jo kah rahi hai, kya log uspe vishwas kar rahein hain? Shayad nahin!" Any way it all seems to be too little and too late? Promises made in the — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 15, 2019

past are still to be fulfilled. Hope, wish & pray, though I may not be with you anymore – "Mohabbat karne vaale kam na honge, (shayad) teri mehfil mein lekin hum na honge". — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 15, 2019

Sirji while addressing a function on the 50th Raising Day of Central Industrial Security Forces(CISF) you appreciated their tremendous efforts of protecting our country & how difficult their task is with the VIP culture. Specially, when VIPs take advantage of their position & — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 11, 2019

stature. Sirji, what about the 'Route Culture' at the cost of inconvenience to the public, when you travel, causing immense traffic snarls, congestion & it's said ' route laga hua hai'. It's a MP who becomes a PM, so why the vast difference in the culture of protection? — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 11, 2019

Shatrughan Sinha condemned PM Modi’s public speeches as it lacked content and depth whic have become highly repetitive and irritating.

Lok Sabha election s2019 is around the corner. It will take place in seven phases which begins on April 11, 2019. In Bihar, polling will take place on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

Shatrughna Sinha won Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar during the Indian general elections, 2009 after defeating Shekhar Suman. Out of a total of 552,293 votes polled, Sinha had received 316,472 votes. Then in 2014, he had won the seat in the subsequent Indian general elections.

