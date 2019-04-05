Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha will be inducted into Congress on April 6, 2019. A day before he has lashed out in a tweet. In the Twitter post, former BJP leader wrote that all his promises turned out to be vague and fake (khokhla & dhakoslas) and had fallen flat. Whereas, Rahul Gandhi had done what he promised. Shatrughan Sinha has several times criticised Prime Minister Modi over his administrial work.
Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha will be contesting against Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency. He will be the party candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.
This is not the first time that he has expressed his anger over Prime Minister Modi. Earlier to this, he had taken a dig at him in a cryptic tweet. He wrote that PM Modi might be having many admirers but he won’t be one of them. He further added that the nation respects him but his leadership credibility & trust factor lacks.
In a series of tweets, Shatrughan Sinha continued with his rants and taunts for PM Modi.
Shatrughan Sinha condemned PM Modi’s public speeches as it lacked content and depth whic have become highly repetitive and irritating.
Lok Sabha election s2019 is around the corner. It will take place in seven phases which begins on April 11, 2019. In Bihar, polling will take place on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.
Shatrughna Sinha won Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar during the Indian general elections, 2009 after defeating Shekhar Suman. Out of a total of 552,293 votes polled, Sinha had received 316,472 votes. Then in 2014, he had won the seat in the subsequent Indian general elections.
