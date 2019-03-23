Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress: BJP showed the door to Shatrughan Sinha on March 23 as it released the list of its Bihar candidates for Lok Sabha 2019. After the move, the actor-turned-politician is apparently all set to join Congress by March 24-25. Have a look at the 10 times Shotgun fired back at BJP with his controversial statements.

Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress: As the NDA-led government announced its Bihar candidates for Lok Sabha 2019 elections on Saturday, March 23, many old names of the alliance did not find a place in the list. One such politician is rebel Bharatiya Janata Party leader and two-time MP Shatrughan Sinha. Instead, BJP has fielded Ravi Shankar Prasad to fight for his Patna Sahib seat in the upcoming elections. After the announcement, it is almost clear that Shatrughan Sinha will be joining Congress either on March 24 or 25.

Looking back at the timeline of Shatrughan Sinha’s journey in BJP, it is clear that the shift was a long time coming. From taking a direct jibe at PM Narendra Modi’s Chowkidaar comment to questioning his convoy, Shatrughan has not minced his words. Here’s a look at those 10 times the disgrunted politician hit out at BJP and PM Modi.

Extending his Holi wishes to PM Modi in his signature style, Shotgun Shatrughan Sinha took a jibe at his Chowkidaar campaign and said that his increasing defensive attitude towards chowkidar will remind the nation more of his unanswered questions and Rafale deal.

have been very desperate to know. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 21, 2019

most of them live below poverty line. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 21, 2019

2. Commenting on how his convoy causes problems for common people, Sinha advised the leader to bridge the gap between his words and action. He added that the change has to start with him setting an example for others.

stature. Sirji, what about the 'Route Culture' at the cost of inconvenience to the public, when you travel, causing immense traffic snarls, congestion & it's said ' route laga hua hai'. It's a MP who becomes a PM, so why the vast difference in the culture of protection? — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 11, 2019

It should start with you, setting an example for others to follow. Hope, wish & pray that whenever & wherever you may be after the elections, you will take care & bridge the gap between "kathani & karni".#CISFRaisingDay#VIPCulture — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 11, 2019

3. Calling for new and better leadership before elections, the politician indirectly attacked PM Modi and said that he should come out with all his black, white and grey shades.

Don't you think it's high time & the right time, before the Govt changes, that a new, better leadership takes over. And you should come out with all your black, white & grey sides? In the last week/month of your term, you have announced 150 projects in UP, Benares & other parts — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 14, 2019

4. Speaking at the launch of the book The Paradoxical Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and His India, Shatrughan Sinha called BJP-led government a one-man show and two-men army. On being questioned about commenting on national issues as an actor-turned-politician, he defended himself by saying that if a lawyer can speak about finance, if a TV actor can become HRD minister and a tea seller, who was never one, can reach this height then why not.

5. Earlier, the ex-BJP minister had also questioned PM Modi on the Rafale deal.

Is it true Sir, that the famous friend (you know who) is going to be inquiring into the Rafale deal? It is said that this famous friend was part of Rafale's negotiation team too. Rightly so, the opposition has very strongly objected to this. It reminds me of a line from a famous — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 13, 2019

…song…'Tumhi ne dard diya hai, tumhi dawa dena'.

Heard the 'Iron Lady', Mamta Banerjee @MamtaOfficial say 'Cholbe na, Cholbe na!!'. Enough is Enough!

Satyamev Jayate!

Jai Hind ! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 13, 2019

6. On Mamata Banerjee Vs CBI matter in Kolkata, Shatrughan Sinha had hit out at PM Narendra Modi. He questioned why BJP is playing with fire when the elections are just around the corner.

– the lady who is identified with hawai chappal and cotton saris.

We have almost lost our credibility and people are not accepting whatever we are saying. Let’s not get into knee jerk panic action reaction. Jai Hind ! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 4, 2019

7. Even when BJP government presented its interim budget, Shatrughan Sinha slammed it as insulting and humiliating. He added that the budget was based not on a vote of account but account of votes.

Sir, we have offered nothing for the younger generation in this #Budget as more than 60% of our population is below 35 yrs of age. Do we have a magic wand which will generate create more jobs for them? Sir, some food for your thoughts on this important & serious issue. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 3, 2019

8. Warning the BJP government of Opposition’s Mahagathbandhan, Shatrughan Sinha questioned him about the 42 parties under his leadership.

Sir, do you have an answer to the question asked by the very matured Congress spokesperson, Akhilesh Pratap Singh @AkhlieshPSingh?

He says that when 22 political parties showed their unity of strength of the 'MahaGathbandhan' you called it 'Thugbandhan' but what about the unity — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 31, 2019

of 42 parties who are trying to sail under your leadership? Hamara hai to 'Raas Leela'…aur koi kare toh 'Character Dheela'!? — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 31, 2019

9. Reacting to BJP President Amit Shah’s comments where he claimed that BJP would return to power in 2019 and continue to do so for next 50 years, Shatrughan Sinha questioned him if it is because of controlled electronic voting machines.

10. Commenting on BJP farmer’s seminar, Shatrughan Sinha slammed it as an attempt of appeasement and said that if the plight of farmers had been earlier taken into consideration, things would have been different.

Sir, our party is gearing up for the upcoming farmers' seminar. But just a query! Don't you think this is a bit at the fag end, especially when elections are round the corner? It is said that 'A stitch in time saves nine'. Had we taken out time & made efforts to hear the plight — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 23, 2019

