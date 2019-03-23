Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress: As the NDA-led government announced its Bihar candidates for Lok Sabha 2019 elections on Saturday, March 23, many old names of the alliance did not find a place in the list. One such politician is rebel Bharatiya Janata Party leader and two-time MP Shatrughan Sinha. Instead, BJP has fielded Ravi Shankar Prasad to fight for his Patna Sahib seat in the upcoming elections. After the announcement, it is almost clear that Shatrughan Sinha will be joining Congress either on March 24 or 25.
Looking back at the timeline of Shatrughan Sinha’s journey in BJP, it is clear that the shift was a long time coming. From taking a direct jibe at PM Narendra Modi’s Chowkidaar comment to questioning his convoy, Shatrughan has not minced his words. Here’s a look at those 10 times the disgrunted politician hit out at BJP and PM Modi.
- Extending his Holi wishes to PM Modi in his signature style, Shotgun Shatrughan Sinha took a jibe at his Chowkidaar campaign and said that his increasing defensive attitude towards chowkidar will remind the nation more of his unanswered questions and Rafale deal.
2. Commenting on how his convoy causes problems for common people, Sinha advised the leader to bridge the gap between his words and action. He added that the change has to start with him setting an example for others.
3. Calling for new and better leadership before elections, the politician indirectly attacked PM Modi and said that he should come out with all his black, white and grey shades.
4. Speaking at the launch of the book The Paradoxical Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and His India, Shatrughan Sinha called BJP-led government a one-man show and two-men army. On being questioned about commenting on national issues as an actor-turned-politician, he defended himself by saying that if a lawyer can speak about finance, if a TV actor can become HRD minister and a tea seller, who was never one, can reach this height then why not.
5. Earlier, the ex-BJP minister had also questioned PM Modi on the Rafale deal.
6. On Mamata Banerjee Vs CBI matter in Kolkata, Shatrughan Sinha had hit out at PM Narendra Modi. He questioned why BJP is playing with fire when the elections are just around the corner.
7. Even when BJP government presented its interim budget, Shatrughan Sinha slammed it as insulting and humiliating. He added that the budget was based not on a vote of account but account of votes.
8. Warning the BJP government of Opposition’s Mahagathbandhan, Shatrughan Sinha questioned him about the 42 parties under his leadership.
9. Reacting to BJP President Amit Shah’s comments where he claimed that BJP would return to power in 2019 and continue to do so for next 50 years, Shatrughan Sinha questioned him if it is because of controlled electronic voting machines.
10. Commenting on BJP farmer’s seminar, Shatrughan Sinha slammed it as an attempt of appeasement and said that if the plight of farmers had been earlier taken into consideration, things would have been different.
