Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday targets the BJP leaders and said his earlier remarks were to show the mirror to BJP leaders, which can not be termed as anti-party. Responding to the speculations that he may be denied a BJP ticket for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shatrughan Sinha said that talks should be on whether his will contest on BJP's ticket or not.

Shatrughan Sinha said, “Instead of guessing whether BJP will give me ticket or not speculation should be whether I will take the ticket or not.” According to the reports, Sinha is in constant touch with RJD leaders and met with RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Ranchi on Saturday. Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi is likely to contest next Lok Sabha elections from Patna Sahib in place of Shatrughan Singh, say reports. The current BJP lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha may not get the party ticket to contest the 2019 general polls following his anti-party stand over several issues, the reports added.

Sinha also termed BJP’s loss in 3 states— Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as a bad indication for the party and said the defeat is enough to show that situation is not good inside the alliance. “Many people have left, some others are preparing to leave and others driving tough negotiations…all said and done the party’s popularity and that of one leader and two-men Army have taken a beating,” he said.

