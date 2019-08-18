Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha who has repetitively criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded him on Twitter on August 18, 2019, Sunday for his Independence Day speech. In his Twitter post, he mentioned that his speech was courageous, well-researched and thought-provoking.

Former BJP lawmaker from Patna Sahib left the party and joined Congress, after years of showing discontent with the party. Earlier to this, Shatrughan Sinha claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a two-man army, one-man show.

Since I’m famous or infamous for calling a spade a spade, I must admit here, Hon’ble PM @narendermodi @PMOIndia that your speech from the #RedFort on 15th Aug’19 was extremely courageous, well researched & thought provoking. Superb delivery of the key problems facing the country. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 18, 2019

Shatrughan Sinha is not the only leader who has lauded PM Narendra Modi’s speech, Senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram also gave a nod to his speech in his tweet. Prime Minister, in his Independence speech had suggested some solutions for three key challenges being faced in the country such as population explosion, plastic pollution and the need for not seeing wealth creators with suspicion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd Independence Day on Thursday, expressed his concern overpopulation explosion in the country. He said that there are innumerable challenges for the coming generations, and asserted that the central and state governments should initiate measures to deal with the issue.

PM Modi also said that the wealth creators should not be judged with suspicion and they are their country’s wealth which should be respected. He also beseeched people to ban single-use plastic and spread awareness for usage of jute and cloth bags to protect the environment.

