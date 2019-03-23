Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha is all set to join Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019. The reports claim that he will be joining Congress either on March 24 or 25, 2019. Shatrughan Sinha has been a rebel leader and targetted BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi time to time.

Two times sitting BJP MP from Patna Sahib, Shatrughan Sinha is all set to join Congress. The reports suggest that actor-turned politician is likely to join Congress on Sunday or Monday in presence of senior party leaders. Sinha is also scheduled to meet Congress chief Rahul Gandhi after joining the party, reports added. Sinha has been disgruntled from BJP from a very long time and has been raising his voice against senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi over several issues like demonetisation, goods and services tax, farm distress, unemployment and allegations of corruption in Rafale deal. The reports suggest that BJP high command is also unhappy from his gesture towards the party.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Sinha’s move may harm BJP’s vote bank in Bihar’s Patna Sahib constituency. A senior Congress leader reportedly said that it is almost final that Shatrughan Sinha will be joining Congress either on March 24 or 25. He added that Congress is a better option for Sinha and it will provide better opportunities in national politics and to serve the nation.

The 72-year-old politician had recently participated in 2 mega rallies organised by the opposition and had targetted Prime Minister from the stage over Rafale deal controversy. While addressing the event, Short gun had raised several questions on the BJP government seeking clarification from PM Modi.

Today, BJP made the exit way clear for Shatrughan Sinha as party announced Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s name from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seats for the upcoming election. A few days ago, Shatrughan Sinha had said that it’s the high time for a new and better leadership to take over.

On March 3, Sinha had reportedly said that he is set to contest the polls from Patna Sahib constituency once again and no matter what the circumstances will be. “Whatever the situation, location would be same,” Sinha told PTI.

If Sinha joins Congress, then he will be facing BJP candidate and current Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The polling for 17th Lok Sabha will be held in 7 phases across the country from April 11 to May 19, 2019. The counting of votes will be held on May 23. Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats and the state plays a major rule after Uttar Pradesh in making the government in the country.

Don't you think it's high time & the right time, before the Govt changes, that a new, better leadership takes over. And you should come out with all your black, white & grey sides? In the last week/month of your term, you have announced 150 projects in UP, Benares & other parts — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 14, 2019

