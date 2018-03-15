After the saffron party's loss in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar By-polls, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha rebuked his own party on Twitter for damaging itself due to over-confidence, short temper, and arrogance. In another Tweet, he also aske his party workers and partisans to gear up for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

After the saffron party’s loss in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by-polls, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha rebuked his won party via Twitter for its defeat. In an open attack on Prime Minister Narendra Mosi, he affirmed that due to arrogance, over-confidence and short temper the party is been damaged. On Wednesday, March 15, the Bharatiya Janata Party lost to Samajwadi Party backed by Bahujan Samaj Party in 2 Lok Sabha Seats, Gorakhpur, and Phulpur and the Rashtriya Janata Dal retained Jehanabad seat the Araria Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

In another Tweet, Mr Singh also asked his party workers and partisans to gear up for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. he wrote, “Sir, – UP Bihar by-election results also convey to you & our people to fasten our seatbelts. Turbulent times ahead! Hope wish & pray that we get over this crisis soon.” He also warned his party leadership that the future is turbulent for the party and wished his party gets over the abrupt crisis soon.

…..I have been repeatedly saying that arrogance, short temper or overconfidence are the biggest killers in democratic politics, whether it comes from Trump, Mitron or opposition leaders….

Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 15, 2018

By congratulating SP chief SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati for their victory and RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejaswi Yadav for their win in Bihar, he claimed that the by-election results speak too much about the BJP’s future and that the party should not take 2019 Lok Sabha polls frivolously. However, the Saffron party in the past months have received many electoral setbacks in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh aGurdaspurpur by-polls.

Only feeling sorry for my friend YogiJi@myogiadityanath who lost the battle in his hometurf. As he rightly pointed out “Overconfidence led to this massive defeat”…..1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 15, 2018

