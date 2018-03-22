In another series of slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with his tweets, Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday came up with a series of tweets to thrash the ruling government for making the life of general population inconvenient with its expensive schemes. His tweets came a day after Attorney General KK Venugopal told judges that Aadhaar data is secure behind a wall that is 5 feet wide and 13 feet high.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the issue of security of Aadhaar Data, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday came up with a series of tweets to thrash the ruling government for making the life of general population inconvenient with its expensive schemes. He began his tweet with ‘Dear Sir/Mitron’, which made it clear that it is one of his other tweets that do not support the ruling party. “Dear Sir/Mitron – What’s going on with the niradhaar AADHAR? Why are you spending so much money & public resources & in return making life cumbersome for the general population. Let’s get over this futile exercise! Don’t you think so?” reads the first tweet from Shatrughan Sinha’s series of ‘let’s slam ruling BJP for the Aadhaar linking’.

He continued his earlier tweet saying the digital privacy is the right of every Indian citizen. In his tweet, he has asked foreign companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and Instagram to ensure social media users secure their information. “Digital privacy is the right of every Indian citizen. Foreign companies such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp & Instagram need to ensure that our information is secure & is not used/ misused by organizations/individuals to manipulate privacy, elections, public or govt servants..1>2,” the Lok Sabha MP tweeted.

He then encapsulated his tweets saying that the government needs the implementation of strict laws against the companies who violate citizen’s right. “….Our Government needs to implement stronger laws against companies that violate our citizens’ rights. Better late than never. Jai Hind!” His remarks came after Attorney General KK Venugopal on Wednesday represented the government on the security of Aadhaar data issue in the Supreme Court. He told judges that Aadhaar data is secure behind a wall that is 5 feet wide and 13 feet high.

