Sheena Bora Murder Case Evidence That Went Missing, Suddenly Reappears

The human bones, which were reported to have mysteriously disappeared from the CBI’s evidence storeroom in Mumbai related to the 2015 Sheena Bora murder case, have now unexpectedly reappeared.

The CBI on Wednesday informed a special CBI court that they had found the bones previously reported as missing. This revelation came while forensic expert Dr. Zeba Khan was in the witness box. Last month, Public Prosecutor CJ Nandode had stated that the bones were untraceable.

During the start of the Sheena Bora murder trial, Special CBI Judge SP Naik Nimbalkar mentioned receiving an email and a hard copy from someone claiming to be Dr. Khan’s brother. The email accused Dr. Khan of buying properties abroad and having a large bank balance, suggesting she was involved with the accused. The complaint implied that Dr. Khan and the accused might be behind the disappearance of evidence.

The judge found these allegations serious and called for an investigation. Lawyers for the accused, Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea, and Sanjeev Khanna, agreed and requested an investigation before proceeding.

Later in the day, Nandode returned to court stating that the bones were in the Malkhana but that the CBI no longer intended to use them as evidence. He insisted that the cross-examination of Dr. Khan should continue.

The defense lawyers requested that the bones be presented in court, but the judge deemed it unnecessary since the CBI wasn’t using them. The cross-examination proceeded and concluded by the end of the day. However, the defense lawyers again requested an investigation into the allegations against Dr. Khan and the accused.

Judge Naik Nimbalkar said a formal order on this matter would be issued on Thursday.

The CBI alleges that Sheena Bora was strangled by her mother, Indrani Mukerjea, with the help of her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamwar Rai in 2012. The body was then allegedly taken to Pen village and burned. Peter Mukerjea is accused of being part of the conspiracy.

Skeletal remains found by Pen police in 2012 were sent to JJ Hospital for examination. The case remained unsolved until 2015 when Rai’s arrest led to the discovery of the alleged murder. Rai later turned approver in the case.