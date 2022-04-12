Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took the dais at the National Assembly to address the nation for the first time after taking oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. During his inaugural address as PM, Sharif raised the so-called “Kashmir issue.” The new Pakistani PM said that his country will continue to provide “diplomatic and moral support” to Kashmiris.

Sharif said about relations with India, “Neighbours are not a matter of choice, it is something we have to live with. Unfortunately, our relations with India could not improve in the past.” Sharif added that there cannot be peace with India without the resolution of the “Kashmir issue.” He stated, “We want good relations with India, but peace can not be discussed without resolution of the Kashmir issue.” Sharif also called for the resolution to be in accordance with the UN resolution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the post of Pak PM. PM Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.”



