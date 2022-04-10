Netizens have taken over social media platforms while Imran Khan and the next Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has been the subject of amusing memes and clips on Twitter

Netizens have taken over social media platforms while Imran Khan and the next Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has been the subject of amusing memes and clips on Twitter.

Shehbaz Sharif, the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is expected to become the country’s next Prime Minister after Imran Khan lost a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

In a popular viral video, it is seen that in several occasions, Sharif inadvertently knocks out podium microphones with his energetic hand gestures.

On Twitter, netzines have been posting a compilation of several of these videos. As one of the users put it, “Pakistani entertainment will continue. Meet Pakistan’s Next Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, and his Highly Entertaining Hand Movements”, the remark goes popular on twitter.