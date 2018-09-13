Rebel Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had met fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi at a hotel in September 2013. Throwing an open challenge to the Congress president, Poonawalla said he is willing to take a lie detector test to prove it. Poonawalla also alleged that at this point in time Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi got loans from the PNB and other banks.

Rebel Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had met fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi at a hotel in September 2013. Throwing an open challenge to the Congress president, Poonawalla said he is willing to take a lie detector test to prove it. Poonawalla also alleged that at this point in time Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi got loans from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) and other banks.

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday claimed in London that he had met Jaitley to “settle matters” (regarding his Rs 9,000 crore bank loan default case) before he left India. Hours after Mallya made claims outside the London’s Westminster Magistrates’ court, Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded Arun Jaitley’s resignation as Finance Minister and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an independent probe into the matter.

One of India’s most wanted in a Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud case, Mehul Choksi, who fled the country in January, is hiding out in Antigua and is wanted by law enforcement agencies in the country. Speaking in an interview to a Hindi news channel, a defiant Choksi on Tuesday said that there is no scam or fraud done by his company and he will get justice as he has never done anything wrong even in his dreams.

After Vijay Mallya, Poonawalla’s allegations levelled against Rahul Gandhi raises a question mark on the Congress leaders integrity.

In January 2018, the Congress chief had stroked a controversy when he met with the CPC Delegation led by Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee, in Delhi at the height of the Doklam border standoff between the two countries.

After a morning of denials, the Congress party had accepted that Rahul Gandhi met Chinese delegation.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More