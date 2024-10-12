Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Oppn, Labels Cong As ‘Parasite Party’

In a pointed attack on the Congress party following the recent Haryana election results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla referred to Congress as a “parasite party.” His comments came in response to remarks made by AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Poonawalla stated, “Be it TMC, SP, Uddhav Sena, or Owaisi, ever since the results of the Haryana elections were announced, they have all been telling Congress, ‘Rahul, tumse naa ho paayega’ (Rahul, you won’t be able to do it). The Congress party has become a parasite party.” He explained that when Congress faces the BJP without allies, it struggles significantly, citing its performance in states like Jammu, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

He further remarked, “Congress becomes ‘Betal’ and makes its allies ‘Vikram,’ then sucks out their vote bank. Everyone is warning them to avoid destroying their vote bank and to collaborate instead.”

Owaisi had previously shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), advising Congress to unite with all opposition parties to effectively challenge the BJP. “How did Modi win in Haryana? I wasn’t there; otherwise, they would have called me a B-team. I urge the old party to understand that to defeat Modi, they must work together. They cannot do it alone,” Owaisi asserted.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also responded to Owaisi’s comments, asserting that Owaisi’s party appeared to be a “B team” of Congress and the INDIA Alliance. He claimed that their initial strategy of contesting separately was aimed at uniting the Muslim community’s vote bank and creating a sense of fear among them. Bhandari accused Owaisi, Rahul Gandhi, and the INDIA Alliance of engaging in communal politics, which he believes is counterproductive.

In the Haryana legislative assembly elections, the BJP secured an absolute majority, winning 48 out of 90 seats, while Congress managed to capture only 37 seats. Independents won 3 seats, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured 2 seats. The Congress party’s inability to leverage the ten years of anti-incumbency against the BJP was evident in their electoral performance.

