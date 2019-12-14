Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad says implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 could provoke India-Pakistan war: After egg attacks and an electric shock, Sheikh Rasheed had predicted India-Pak war in October 2019. He said Pakistan possesses smart nuclear bombs to destroy India within seconds.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad warns India over Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019: Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday said differences between India and Pakistan over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 might drag both countries to war. The Federal Minister for Railways said it is Pakistan’s responsibility to stand in solidarity with Muslims of Kashmir and India and the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating problems for Indian Muslims is not acceptable to Islamabad.

Sheikh Rasheed, a known motormouth, issued the statement just two days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been moving systematically with a Hindu supremacist agenda. Imran Khan’s statement came after the controversial Citizenship (Amendment Bill) 2019 was passed in the Rajya Sabha with an absolute majority on Wednesday.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad,Pakistan Minister: It's our responsibility to stand in solidarity with Muslims of Kashmir&India.The way India's Modi Mussolini Hitler is creating problems for Indian Muslims,differences b/w India&Pakistan will increase which might drag both countries to a war. pic.twitter.com/WyiXwFwX3i — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

Pakistan expressed its resentment as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 will help millions of illegal migrants from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh Indian citizenship. Pakistan fears citizenship will be granted to illegal migrants, including Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, and Jains, who entered India from the neighbouring countries before 2015, but not Muslims. Taking to Twitter, Khan said the bill is part of Modi’s “supremacist agenda” following the abrogation od Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP government has made it clear that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 has been designed to give Indian citizenship to the refugees, not to the infiltrators who sneaked into the country to promote terrorism, seek jobs or other purposes. Defending the Bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said it was not anti-Muslim as it did not violate the existing law to citizenship available to all communities under Article 14 of the Constitution.

In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said Islamabad would gouge out the eyes of those who look at Pakistan with evil eyes. He said Na phir chidiya chehkayengi, na mandiro mein ghantiya bajegi (Neither will birds chirp, nor will bells ring at the temples after that).

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App