The minister told the media during a press conference that the idea for snap polls was his own "opinion" and that it is not the official stance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said that he has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to call for elections after presenting the federal budget due in the month of June, as reported by Pakistani newspaper Dawn. According to the report, Sheikh Rasheed said that he has conveyed to Khan about his heightened popularity among Pakistanis following the submission of a no-trust vote in the National Assembly by opposition parties.

The minister told the media during a press conference that the idea for snap polls was his own “opinion” and that it is not the official stance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Calling the opposition “foolish,” Sheikh Rasheed said that the opposition’s actions resulted in the growing popularity of Imran Khan and that it is the right time for Khan to benefit from that popularity in snap elections. The minister was quoted by Dawn as saying, “It is the right time to go for early elections.”

“I’m asking for early elections after presenting a good budget because this incompetent opposition has allowed us to win again” added Rasheed, as per the news report.