Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said if India and Pakistan go to war over Kashmir it will be fought for the last time (Yeh Jung aakhri jung hogi). The Pakistani minister, while addressing a meeting in Rawalpindi, said the time for a final freedom struggle held Kashmir has come and he will visit Kashmir once again after Muharram. Blaming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for ignoring the plight of Kashmiris, Ahmed said the world body would have held a plebiscite in Kashmir till now if it really wanted to solve the issue. He also urged the people of Pakistan to stand with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Criticising the Muslim word for maintaining a stoic silence on Kashmir issue, the belligerent Pakistani leader blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the current situation in Kashmir. He said Modi considers Pakistan as the only obstacle in front of him to acquire Kashmir and the Valley is on the brink of destruction due to his anti-Muslim activities. He said those who still think about the possibility of dialogue with India on Kashmir are fools and the country’s first Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah had assessed the anti-Muslim mindset in India long ago.

Reposing his faith in Imran Khan’s upcoming speech at the United Nations on September 27, the Pakistani leader said the PM’s address holds vital significance for the country. He also thanked all-weather ally China for supporting his country over Kashmir issue.

Ahmed’s statement came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said his country is ready to go to any extent on Kashmir.

