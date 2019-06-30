Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Friday had dissolved all 280 committees after an assessment report submitted by a five-member panel that highlighted party's poor performance.

All is not well in the already-abstracted Congress party as AICC (All India Congress Committee) Delhi in-charge PC Chacko has urged All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi to overturn Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit’s decision that dissolved all 280 block-level committees of the party. Dikshit on Friday had dissolved all 280 block-level committees of the party.

Chacko stayed the dissolution of block committees and forwarded copies of his order to Congress president Rahul Gandhi as well as Dikshit, report sources.

On Friday both the leaders met Dikshit and Chacko met Rahul who advised them to work in tandem in the wake of Assembly polls in Delhi scheduled to be held early next year.

The block presidents are elected leaders in the party and dissolution of these committees cannot be done without taking into consideration the working presidents.

