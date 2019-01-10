Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit has been appointed as the next chief of Delhi Pradesh Congress Congress Committee. Her predecessor, Ajay Maken congratulated Sheila Dikshit on Twitter. Former Delhi chief Maken said the Congress will play the role of strong Opposition under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit.

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit has been appointed as the next chief of Delhi Pradesh Congress Congress Committee. Her predecessor, Ajay Maken congratulated Sheila Dikshit on Twitter. Former Delhi chief Maken said the Congress will play the role of strong Opposition under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit. Reports, however, say former ministers Yoganand Shastri and Ashok Walia are also being considered for the top post of Delhi Congress. Dikshit, according to reports, is leading the race as she has the experience of running a government in Delhi.

This comes days after Ajay Maken resigned as the Delhi Congress chief citing health reasons. Ajay Maken’s resignation came at a time when there are speculations that Congress may join hands with its rival AAP for 2019 Lok Sabha elections to uproot the BJP from power.

It was earlier reported that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will announce the name of its new chief by January 10. The Congress is looking to regain its credibility in the national capital which has drastically reduced ever since Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power. The Congress had failed to win a single seat in 2019 Delhi Assembly elections.

Maken was appointed as the DPCC chief in March 2015. Dikshit, who has stayed away from active politics following Congress’ defeat in 2013 assembly elections, is still a popular leader among Delhites. The 80-year-old politician is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi – from 1998 to 2013.

