Sheila Dikshit likely to address media on Congress-AAP alliance at 3 pm, party still divided over tie-up: Sheila Dikshit will address the media at 3 pm today on APP-Congress alliance in Delhi. The Delhi unit of Congress party is currently divided over an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi unit of Congress party is currently divided over an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While one side of the alliance is led by former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, the other is being led by AICC general secretary PC Chacko. Chacko has claimed that the Congress and AAP will come together in the national capital. He supported his claim citing the alliance is necessary to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bhartiya Janata Party in the upcoming polls.

Chacko has also been supported by four former Delhi Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Subhash Chopra, Tajdar Babar and Arvinder Singh Lovely are said to be in favour of the alliance with the AAP.

On the other hand, Sheila Dikshit has been opposing the alliance citing that it could be harmful to the party. She had also written to the Congress scion Rahul Gandhi to soon announce his stand on the alliance with the AAP. Meanwhile, she will soon be addressing the media at 3 pm today on APP-Congress alliance in Delhi.

2015 ASSEMBLY ELECTION VOTE SHARE

BJP 46.63 CONGRESS 15.22 AAP 33.08

Along with Sheila, those who have been strongly opposing the alliance with AAP are senior Congress leaders Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lolothia. Thus it would not be wrong to say that the party is undergoing an internal war currently.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul conducted a meeting with the party leaders to take a final call on forming an alliance with the AAP. So far multiple party meetings have been taken place in the party as it has become a huge question mark on Congress whether it will form an alliance with the AAP or not.

Now, the call has to be taken by Congress scion Rahul Gandhi whether he will form a pact with the AAP or not. Meanwhile, AAP has already volunteered to form an alliance with the rival in order to defeat the BJP.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has continuously been approaching the Congress to form an alliance citing that the party needs to take a look at the larger frame of the picture.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More