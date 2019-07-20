Sheila Dikshit: Born in Punjab, UP's bahu and new Delhi's architect: Born in Punjab, Sheila Dikshit was married to Uttar Pradesh's Vinod Dikshit. While serving as Delhi's chief minister, Dikshit transformed the national capital massively. On Saturday, Sheila Dikshit passed away after a prolonged illness, leaving behind her decade-old legacy. The reason behind Sheila Dikshit death has not been ascertained yet.

Sheila Dikshit: Born in Punjab, UP’s bahu and new Delhi’s architect: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has passed away at the age of 81 today. It has been reported that the Congress stalwart died after a prolonged illness in Delhi’s Fortis Escorts heart institute. Dikshit was the longest-serving Chief Minister of the national capital, who served Delhi for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013. Earlier on January 10, 2019, she was appointed as president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. One of the tallest leaders in Congress, Dikshit was also declared as Chief Ministerial candidate for the Indian National Congress in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, however, she later withdrew.

Dikshit was born in Punjab’s Kapurthala to a Punjabi Khatri family. Graduated with a Master of Arts degree in history from the Miranda House at the University of Delhi. She was married to Vinod Dikshit, son of independence activist and former West Bengal Governor Uma Shankar Dikshit.

Sheila Dikshit’s political career started gaining pace from 1984. From 1984-89, she was not only presenting the Kannauj parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh but was also represented India at United Nations Commission on Status of Women in the same period.

It was in 1998 when she defeated BJP’s Lal Bihari Tiwari in East Delhi and the constituency became Congress’ bastion since then. It was 1998 when she began her career as Delhi Chief Minister and also took on several assembly elections. She represented Gole Market assembly constituency in the 1998 and 2003 Assemble elections, and New Delhi constituency from 2008.

It was in 2013 state elections when Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal defeated her in the polls and replaced her as Chief Minister of the national capital.

