Sheila Dikshit's last rites today at 2:30 pm, Delhi government announces state funeral for former CM: The Delhi government has announced 2-day state mourning for Sheila Dikshit's death. Her last rites will be performed today at around 2:30 pm at the Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s last rites will be performed today at around 2:30 pm, a statement released by the Delhi Congress said. The veteran Congress leader passed away on Saturday at a Delhi hospital of a cardiac arrest. She was 81. Her body has been shifted from the Fortis Escorts Heart Institue in Delhi to her residence in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.

The body of the Congress leader is currently being kept at her residence, visited by several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and others to pay their final homage.

The reports said that her body will be shifted to the Congress headquarters at around 12: 15 pm and will be kept there till 1:30 pm for people to pay the last homage. At 2:30 pm, her body will be taken to the Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium to perform her last rites, the Delhi Congress said.

Her son and former MP Sandeep Dikshit has told the ANI that her body will be cremated in a compressed natural gas (CNG) machine as she had wished. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet declared a two-day state mourning for Sheila Dikshit’s death.

Sheila Dikshit, one of the longest-serving chief ministers in Delhi, made Delhi what it is today. From Delhi metros, highways and public transport, it is Dikshit, who should be credited for transforming the national capital’s future.

She served Delhi as Chief Minister for 15 years and was also appointed as Kerala’s Governor in 2014, but resigned in just six months. In 2013, she was succeeded by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

